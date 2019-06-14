2 workers injured during house fire in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Two workers were injured during a house fire in The Woodlands on Thursday.

Officials in Montgomery County said they didn't know the cause of the fire at the house at 46 Palmer Crest in the Palmer Woods subdivision.

Officials said the homeowners weren't at home when the fire started around 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: House fire in The Woodlands

The size of the house caused problems for firefighters. According to records, the house is about 7,400 square feet.

The house collapsed during the fire and is considered a total loss.

