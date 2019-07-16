2 killed in shootout with Brazoria County deputy

Brandon Stansel (left) and Kelly Brumley (right) are seen in mug shots released by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2019.

RICHWOOD, Texas - Two people were killed Tuesday during a shootout with a deputy in Brazoria County.

The incident was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of County Road 687 near Richwood.

According to authorities, a Brazoria County deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near State Highway 288 and County Road 287. The driver continued down County Road 687 before stopping in a driveway.

Authorities said that, as the vehicle came to a stop, someone began firing at the deputy’s vehicle. The cruiser was hit several times, authorities said. The deputy returned fire and stopped the attack, authorities said.

Brandon Stansel, 36, and Kelly Brumley, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene. Stansel had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, authorities said.

The deputy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation.

