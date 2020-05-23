HERE 2 HELP: These are all the emergency funds you can apply to for financial help

HOUSTON – The U.S. economy has taken a significant hit due to coronavirus pandemic with about 2.1 million in Texas who have filed for unemployment benefits.

Luckily, there are several nonprofit organizations and labor unions across the country providing financial coronavirus relief to those who have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced and are struggling to make ends meet.

Below you’ll find a variety of emergency funds that are still accepting applications as of May 22. Keep in mind that most of these require certain requirements and documents that prove you are in need.

For restaurant, bar and other service workers

One Fair Wage Emergency Fund - One Fair Wage is providing cash assistance via PayPal to eligible service workers including restaurant employees, car service drivers and delivery workers facing economic hardships due to the pandemic.

Restaurant Strong Fund - The Greg Hill Foundation and Samuel Adams have teamed up to support eligible restaurant, bar, cafe and nightclub workers across the country impacted by closures.

USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program - The United States Bartenders Guild is providing grants of $150 and up to $500 to bartenders affected by the pandemic.

Another Round Another Rally Hospitality Relief Application for Aid - ARAR is offering $500 relief grants for hospitality workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program - This nonprofit is providing emergency funding to bar and restaurant employees or owners whose insurance is not providing compensation for unforeseen expenses due to COVID-19. The requirements and application for this grant are quite extensive. The awarded amount will be determined by its awards committee. However, all funds granted are subject to taxation.

For those diagnosed with COVID-19

HealthWell Foundation COVID-19 Ancillary Costs - Assistance of up to $250 for costs associated with delivered food, medication, diagnostics, transportation and telehealth as a result of COVID-19 risk or incidence.

RedRover Relief Emergency Boarding Grants - Red Rover will provide financial assistance for two weeks of pet boarding to pet owners while they are hospitalized or unable to care for their pets due to COVID-19.

Children of Restaurant Employees - This national nonprofit organization is providing support to food and beverage service employees with children, who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have someone in their household who has tested positive.

DoorDash COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program - DoorDash is providing financial assistance to Dashers who are ill with COVID-19, have been active on the platform for at least 30 days and who completed at least 30 deliveries in the last 30 days before being diagnosed.

For first responders

Brave of Heart COVID-19 Fund - A fund created by New York Life and Cigna to provide financial support to the families of healthcare workers who lose their lives to COVID-19. Families must sign up to receive information about registering.

For beauty professionals

Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund - PBA will provide $500 to licensed beauty professionals who are unable to work due to COVID-19 and are in immediate need of aid to pay for food and bills.

Horst Rechelbacher Foundation COVID-19 Relief Grant - $1,000 relief grants will be awarded to beauty professionals or students of beauty programs who are currently unemployed or are currently not making any income due to COVID-19 closures. Applicants must meet certain requirements.

For immigrants

Mission Asset Immigrants Families Funds - The Mission Asset Fund is a nonprofit providing a $500 grant to eligible immigrant families who were left out of the CARES Act Relief. To be eligible, families must have earned less than $99,000 or total household income below $198,000 in 2019 and experienced an income disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For artists, musicians and actors

Dramatists Guild Foundation Emergency COVID-19 Fund - The Dramatists Guild Foundation is providing emergency financial assistance to playwrights, composers, lyricists, librettists struggling due to COVID-19 related circumstances.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grants COVID-19 Fund - The FCA is providing grants to eligible experimental artists who have been impacted by the economic fallout from postponed or canceled performances and exhibitions due to COVID-19.

Sweet Relief Musicians COVID-19 Fund - This nonprofit charity is providing financial assistance to eligible musicians and music industry workers who are struggling due to cancellations.

Actors Fund Emergency Financial Assistance - The Actors Fund is providing emergency financial assistance to eligible union and non-union workers in entertainment and performing arts.