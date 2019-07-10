5 Selena-inspired looks ahead of the Houston Symphony's tribute to the Queen of Tejano music

HOUSTON - Selena fans won’t want to miss out this weekend as the Queen of Tejano music is being honored by the Houston Symphony as they present “The Music of Selena.”

The Houston Symphony is the first orchestra to perform a full-length show dedicated to the music of Selena.

ABOUT THE EVENT



What: Iconic hits by Selena will be performed over two days.

When: Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

Tickets: They start at $25. Use the promo code, "SELENA" for 25% off tickets, offer ends Wednesday, July 10.



Concertgoers are encouraged to dress-up in their favorite Selena-inspired outfits. Ariela Ventura with the Houston Symphony, shares all the details.

It's a very impacting event that we'll be hosting... we're very excited. Not only will you be coming in Selena-inspired outfits, but you'll also be able to have Selena-inspired drinks," said Ventura.

Check out these Selena-inspired outfits to get you ready for the big weekend.



BOLD PRINT WITH A SPLASH OF RED

• Hat: $13, Forever 21

• Top: $25, Forever 21

• Bottoms: $18, Forever 21

• Shoes: $40, Aldo

So here we have a red, bold, paperboy hat, with bold statement earrings. So the nice detail about this is you see Selena images, so not only are they statement earrings, but they're also a tribute to Selena,"

FLARED PANTS AND CROP TOPS

• Earrings: $10, Nordstrom

• Necklace: $35, Nordstrom

• Top: $69, Nordstrom

• Bottoms: $90, Nordstrom

• Shoes: $110, Nordstrom

We start with the high-mid pony... and then I'm sure we all know the classic, shiny, glitter-purple jumpsuit that she wore at her concert at the Astrodome. So here we have a matching set that was inspired by that,"

MONOCHROMATIC QUEEN

• Earrings: $44, Nordstrom

• Top: $30, Nordstrom

• Belt: $49, Nordstrom

• Bottoms: $75, Nordstrom

• Shoes: $120, Nordstrom

For this look we're really going for a neutral, but still very bidi bidi bom bom. So we gave it the chandelier earrings, white with an accent of gold to compliment the shimmer top,"

HIGHWAISTED PANT AND A POP OF COLOR

• Bralette: $18, The Fashion Time Machine

• Top: $22, The Fashion Time Machine

• Belt: $17, The Fashion Time Machine

• Bag: $24, The Fashion Time Machine

• Earrings: $5, The Fashion Time Machine

• Cuffs: $12 The Fashion Time Machine

• Vintage Pants: Personal Closet

• Shoes: Liz Claiborne

This is vintage, we were really going for a very classic-vintage. We know that during concerts she wore lots of shimmer, a little crop top, and she also had a lot ruffle blouses, blazers on top,"

TEXAS GIRL DENIM AND FRINGE

• Earrings: $15, The Fashion Time Machine

• Bralette: $19, Forever 21

• Vintage Jacket: The Vestige

• Bottoms: Personal Closet

• Shoes: $25, Forever 21

So here we have our fringe bralette, so very Selena. We have our biker jacket... and then we have our embroidered belt at the bottom which is so gorgeous,"

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here

