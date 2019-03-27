HL obsessions: Find out what Courtney & Derrick's favorite items are!

HOUSTON - If you've every wondered what Courtney & Derrick's favorite items are, you're in luck!

How to get the perfect pocket square every time to reducing puffiness around the face, Derrick and Courtney share their March favorites.

Derrick's obsessions:

- Dorco: Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 15% off regular priced items

- Squareguard: Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 20% off

Courtney's obsessions:

- Hydrafacial: Institute of Anti-Aging

- Jade Roller: Reduces inflammation on the face (Can be found on Amazon & Sephora)

