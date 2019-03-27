Houston Life

HL obsessions: Find out what Courtney & Derrick's favorite items are!

From money-saving tips to a beauty secret, Courtney & Derrick's March favorites!

HOUSTON - If you've every wondered what Courtney & Derrick's favorite items are, you're in luck! 
How to get the perfect pocket square every time to reducing puffiness around the face, Derrick and Courtney share their March favorites. 

Derrick's obsessions: 
Dorco: Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 15% off regular priced items
Squareguard: Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 20% off

Courtney's obsessions: 
Hydrafacial: Institute of Anti-Aging
- Jade Roller: Reduces inflammation on the face (Can be found on Amazon & Sephora)

