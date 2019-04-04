This small red fruit is changing the way things taste, one bud at a time.

HOUSTON - Around 1725 - French explorer Chevalier des Marchais found several West African tribes eating miracle fruit, along with the traditional meals they generally deemed sour, dry and bland.

"When the tribes’ people would eat the miracle berries with these dishes, it tasted sweet and full of flavor," according to mberry.us. "Miracle fruit... acts as a sweetness inducer when it comes in contact with acids, causing sour foods to taste sweet, temporarily."

Today, miracle berries are used for several reasons. From weight loss to making less-desirable meals taste more flavorful, miracle berry fruit is steadily solidifying itself as one of the most provocative foods on the market.

