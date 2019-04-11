RECIPES: Easter brunch menu

HOUSTON - We're talking brunch! Don't have your Easter menu planned out yet? Registered Dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition has ideas for tasty dishes that'll have your guests running back for seconds.

Check out her recipes below:

Maple Black Pepper and Bacon Brussel Sprouts



Blueberry Sweet Potato Quiche

Ingredients:

1 pound turkey breakfast sausage

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup feta or goat cheese

1 ½ Tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp salt

Avocado oil

1 sweet potato, sliced thin horizontally into rounds

6 eggs

2/3 cup milk

½ tsp cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat a skillet over medium-high heat on the stove. In a medium bowl, combine the turkey breakfast sausage, semi-mashed blueberries, feta cheese, maple syrup, and salt. Using your hands, mix everything together until fully combined. Add the mixture to the heated skillet and cook until no longer pink. Drain and set aside.

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Grease a pie plate with avocado oil. Line the bottom of the pie plate with the sweet potato rounds. Spread the cooked sausage over the sweet potato rounds.

In another bowl combine the eggs, milk, and cinnamon. Whisk until combined. Then pour the egg mixture into the pie plate over the sausage and sweet potatoes.

Bake for 45-60 minutes or until eggs are set.



