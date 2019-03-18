HOUSTON - Don’t miss your chance to watch compelling movies from Latino filmmakers from Texas and all over the world, because the 4th Annual Houston Latino Film Festival is back this year with an amazing selection of documentaries, features and shorts films.

“It seems like each year we keep adding more screenings and more films. This year we actually received over 300 submissions worldwide, whereas the first year, we got 150, so it keeps growing every year,” said Dave Cebrero, festival director from the Houston Latino Film Festival, who stopped by our studio to share details about this event.

The programming includes diversity of genres and themes in Hispanic filmmaking, and viewers get two options to enjoy the four-day festival that starts on March 28.

“You can buy either an all-access badge and we also offer single tickets, we have a schedule on our website and you can check out each screening for each film. We offer filmmaking workshops as well, for anyone who is interested to get into filmmaking we are going to have some industry professionals coming to moderate those workshops,” said Cebrero, who also gave us a preview of some of the films playing this year from countries like Mexico, Cuba and Peru.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

