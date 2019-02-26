Can't rain on my Rodeo! Opening day at Houston's Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON - Opening day of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo kicked off to a rainy start today!

Houston Life teamed up with 96.5's Lauren Kelly to get a glimpse of the grounds on day 1.

She took cover from the rain with President Joel Crowly to hear more about what to expect at this year's event.

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continues through March 17, 2019.

You can find more information by staying tuned to Houston Life, or by visiting thier website.

