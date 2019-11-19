Hair styling 101: what you need to know to tackle some common hair dilemmas

HOUSTON - From combating frizz to conquering curls, you can do it all with these pro tips.

Rachel Gower and Ashley Guerra, with The Upper Hand salon, share their secrets to dealing with some common hair issues.

Make flat and fine hair look more thick and full

Guerra says even the finest, flattest hair can look shiny and luscious, with the right products and tools, and some strategic teasing.

She recommends using the following products.

GOLDWELL Dual Senses Dust Up $23, Oribe Dry Texturing Spray $45, boar bristle brush and a teasing brush.

Save money by letting your favorite dry shampoo double as your texture spray. They recommend Pantene's Volume Dry Shampoo, $6.

Tame your frizzy and unruly mane with a Brazilian Blowout

A Brazillian Blowout deposits amino acids that fill in the "potholes" in your hair leaving it sleek, shiny, frizz free and manageable. You will also significantly reduce blow dry time!

The stylists recommend doing this treatment every 12 weeks and using the suggested products below.

Brazillian Blowout Shampoo $34, Conditioner $36 and Thermal Straightening Balm $26

If you'd rather skip the treatment, they suggest using the following products to fight frizz.

GOLDWELL Rich Repair Shampoo $19 and Conditioner $20, Oribe Supershine $42, Oribe Impermeable Anti Humidity Spray $52 and a boar bristle brush.

Either way, be sure to always seal in sleekness and block out frizz causing humidity with a Finishing Anti-Humidity Spray

For a lower cost alternative, try using Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo $5, Conditioner $5, Sleek Shot $8, Anti Frizz Cream $6 and Garnier Fructis Flexible Hold Anti-Humidity Hairspray $6.

But with these products, you will need to follow this exact routine with every wash to get similar salon-style results.

You don't need a special comb to get this sleek look, Guerra recommends using a toothbrush to tame flyaways.

How to create the perfect lived in wave

Whether your hair is freshly blown dry or second day, with the right products, tools and technique you can create the perfect wave!

The key to getting this look is to curl away from your face and work vertically with the iron.

Guerra recommends you slide the hair off the barrel twice, before releasing it. Remember, not to touch the ends with the barrel!

After she curls the hair, she combs it out and uses the following products.

Kerasilk Control Rich Protective Oil $35, KMS Working Hair Spray $26

For a lower cost alternative, try L'Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil $8 and Fructis Flexible Hold Anti-Humidity Hairspray $6

Here's a look at what it looks like when you comb out the curls.



To schedule an appointment with The Upper Hand, click here.

They are located in Royal Oaks, River Oaks and Hyde Park.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.