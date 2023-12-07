Andrew Youngblood Gets “Silly” (and doesn’t cuss) on Houston Life

HOUSTON – There will be 4 opportunities to see local comedian, Andrew Youngblood for his special taping of “I’ll Tell You This.” Andrew will be live at the Secret Group Fri-Sat and tickets are going fast.

“I’m ready, I’m excited, I’ve been touring all year, but these last 3 weeks have been nothing but hell gigs, getting ready for it,” he said.

“It’s great because Monday I did a show for 15 people, but last month I was in Australia performing for 5 thousand people,” Youngblood said.

Andrew says he was terrified to get on stage but his friends insisted.

“They got me very drunk one day, and they go you’re up buddy, I go up and had a decent set, looking back it was probably dog poop. I couldn’t stop, I got the bug, I can’t think of anything I’d rather do,” he admitted.

Andrew lets his real life fuel his comedy material.

“Nothing is off the board for me. I really enjoy talking about race and sexuality, and politics. If it’s funny, you do it in a nice way, and there’s a joke behind it and you don’t have hate behind your heart, then I think you can joke about anything you want.”

You can follow Andrew on social media: @noyoungblood

Or visit his website: www.andrewyoungblood.com

Tickets for his show can be purchased at thesecretgrouphtx.com