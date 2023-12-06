The Muttcracker holiday event for the pups benefiting animal rescue organizations 🎅🐶

HOUSTON – Attention dog lovers! Don’t miss out on the holiday social event for the pups.

Lupe Casas, the owner of Furrever Doggies, is hosting the second annual Muttcracker Holiday Market. It’s a festive gathering where the dogs mingle and the paw-rents shop, benefiting two local animal rescue organizations - This is Houston and Three Little Pitties Rescue.

At the event, you’ll have the chance to meet both rescue organizations and see some pups available for adoption.

There will be plenty of dog-friendly activities, such as a “pup-pacino,” doggy crafts, a snack bar with dog treats, a play area for your pups to make new furriends, and a paw-fessional photographer to capture all the fun with Santa Claus and The Grinch.

This exciting holiday event is happening this Saturday at Equal Part Brewing. So, dress in your best holiday outfits (even your pups), have a jolly good time, and create holiday memories with your furry kids.

Check out the video above to catch all the fun details and meet two adorable rescue dogs preparing for the Muttcracker party.

The Muttcracker

Presented by Furrever Doggies

December 9th

12 - 6 pm

Equal Parts Brewing

Limited swag bags available

Click here for more info