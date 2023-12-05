It’s one of Houston’s most beloved holiday traditions, TXU Energy presents ‘Zoo Lights’ at the Houston Zoo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s that time of year Houston, time for the return of ‘Zoo Lights’ at the Houston Zoo!

TXU Energy presents ‘Zoo Lights’ at the Houston Zoo is back for its twelfth year! (can you guys believe it? 12 years!)

Now through Jan. 7, guests can take in the sights and sounds of the season as they stroll through the transformed winter wonderland.

See the beautiful Zoo grounds illuminated with earth-friendly LED bulbs and, take photos in front of the 33-foot color-changing holiday tree and sip hot chocolate by one of the smores-making stations.

This year every night of Zoo Lights is sensory inclusive and offers an opportunity for the neurodiverse community to experience Houston’s favorite holiday tradition. For the entire run of Zoo Lights, strobe and intensely flashing lights have been eliminated, and designated quiet zones have been created.

TXU Energy presents ‘Zoo Lights’ is a separately ticketed event, held daily from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m., with the last entry at 9:30 p.m. The Zoo closes for the day at 4:00 p.m. and re-opens as TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will not be available at the gate and must be purchased online at houstonzoo.org.

During the nightly event, animals will settle down for their winter slumber. As the attraction of the evenings are the lights, guests who want to see Zoo animals are encouraged to visit during regular daytime hours.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jessica Reyes, the Houston Zoo’s Public Relations & Communications Manager all about this Houston holiday tradition!