3 festive DIY projects to make this holiday season

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a fun way to keep the family occupied this holiday season, keep calm and craft on!

Alexis Geissler with Craftworx stopped by Studio B with three “tree-mendous” DIY ideas. You can find the materials and steps below.

Snowflake Wreath

Materials:

Styrofoam circle shape

Decorative picks with evergreens, cranberries, etc.

Smaller evergreen pieces and decorative items to add into center of Styrofoam

Directions:

1. Start by adding six evergreen picks into the Styrofoam. Each set of two should be opposite each other to form the shape of a snowflake.

2. Begin adding smaller pieces into the center to cover the Styrofoam.

3. Add in decorative picks, as desired.

Christmas in a Jar

Materials:

Mason jar

Something for snow (sugar, salt, fake snow, white stuffing)

Items to place in jar

Fairy lights

Paper to cover jar lid

Directions:

1. Add “snow” to jar.

2. Place items into jar to create your scene.

3. Glue fairy lights to the bottom of the lid.

4. Cut paper to fit lid and place in between the mason jar lid pieces.

5. Place lights into jar and screw on lid.

6. Decorate outside of jar, if desired.

Cinnamon Stick Ornament

Materials:

Cinnamon stick

8 Ribbons

Twine

Hot glue

Directions:

1. Lay four ribbons next to each other on table.

2. Place a small drop of glue on the center of the ribbons.

3. Lay cinnamon stick on top of ribbon.

4. Take remaining ribbons and place a drop of glue into the center of them as you fill in spaces on the stick.

5. Tie ribbons as you add them.

6. Add a loop of twine to the top of the stick with hot glue.

7. Gift with a gift card or bottle of wine!

To connect with Alexis and for more information on Craftworx, click here.