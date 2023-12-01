68º
Meet the great-great-grandson of Author Charles Dickens ahead of the 50th Dickens on the Strand

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

HOUSTON – For 50 years, Dickens on the Strand has been a holiday tradition in Galveston that celebrates all things Victorian - the food, the drinks, the music and of course, the fancy attire.

This year’s big milestone event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Galveston’s Historic Strand District.

The festival also welcomes in some representatives from Charles Dickens family.

This year’s event features nine family members hosting special events, appearing at meet and greets, signings, and appearances throughout the festival all weekend.

Oliver “Ollie” Dickens is the great, great-grandson of Charles Dickens, and he’s been in for the past five years and he also came as a small child with his parents, who are returning this year.

They travel all the way from London to attend the festival.

Dickens on The Strand continues to attract visitors from across Texas, the nation and around the world and serves as the largest fundraising event for the Galveston Historical Foundation.

There also a chance to for attendees to win a royal raffle, with prizes that include a trip to London.

Watch the full interview to learn more about this year’s event.

CLICK HERE for more information.

About the Author:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

