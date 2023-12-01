How to create a stunning tablescape this holiday season

HOUSTON – If you want to set the table in style this holiday season, DIY a tablescape that will really wow your guests.
Rhonda Kaiser with Southern Home and Farm stopped by Studio B to share expert design tips. She also showed Derrick and Tessa how to create a festive arrangement with cranberries, and how to do a fun napkin fold.
If you want to create your own holiday tablescape, you’ll need to gather a few materials.
MATERIALS:
- Fresh and faux flowers and fruits
- Christmas-themed plates and décor
- Risers
- Table runner
- Serveware
- Napkins
Once you have all of your materials, it’s time to get to work!
HOW TO CREATE THE PERFECT TABLESCAPE
STEP 1: Choose a theme
STEP 2: Choose colors that coordinate with the theme
STEP 3: Gather décor
STEP 4: Create your focal point first, then build around it
STEP 5: Use fresh fruit
STEP 6: Utilize layering
STEP 7: Match your dinnerware with the theme
STEP 8: Add decorative treasures
STEP 9: Have fun with it!
To connect with Rhonda and for more information on Southern Home and Farm, click here.