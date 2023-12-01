How to create a stunning tablescape this holiday season

HOUSTON – If you want to set the table in style this holiday season, DIY a tablescape that will really wow your guests.

Rhonda Kaiser with Southern Home and Farm stopped by Studio B to share expert design tips. She also showed Derrick and Tessa how to create a festive arrangement with cranberries, and how to do a fun napkin fold.

If you want to create your own holiday tablescape, you’ll need to gather a few materials.

MATERIALS:

Fresh and faux flowers and fruits

Christmas-themed plates and décor

Risers

Table runner

Serveware

Napkins

Once you have all of your materials, it’s time to get to work!

HOW TO CREATE THE PERFECT TABLESCAPE

STEP 1: Choose a theme

STEP 2: Choose colors that coordinate with the theme

STEP 3: Gather décor

STEP 4: Create your focal point first, then build around it

STEP 5: Use fresh fruit

STEP 6: Utilize layering

STEP 7: Match your dinnerware with the theme

STEP 8: Add decorative treasures

STEP 9: Have fun with it!

To connect with Rhonda and for more information on Southern Home and Farm, click here.