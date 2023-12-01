Debbie Allen and Blair Underwood in Houston for World AIDS Day event at NRG Arena

HOUSTON – The nation’s largest World AIDS day commemoration kicks off Friday, December 1 at NRG Arena.

Janet Jackson will headline the big event that benefits HIV/AIDS awareness.

Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning choreographer, director and producer Debbie Allen will speak at the event happening in her hometown of Houston.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Emmy Award winning actor and activist Blair Underwood.

He’s been a powerful voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS for more than three decades.

Watch the video above to see why this cause is so important to them and how they’re helping to raise awareness.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

Tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.