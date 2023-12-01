DASH Holiday Market filled with shopping, sips and seasonal surprises

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season to shop!

The annual DASH Holiday Market returns this weekend with plenty of shopping, sips and other seasonal surprises for everyone on your list.

DASH Market (Design-Art-Style-Home) features over 75 shops filled with home décor, art, gifts, jewelry, and clothing.

Guests will enjoy the dazzling display offered by DASH dealers and participating Houston Design Center showrooms to find their holiday cheer and treasures from an array of talented and creative small business owners.

WHEN: November 30 - December 3rd

DASH Shopping Hours: Friday 10 AM - 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 6 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

WHERE: 7026 Old Katy Road at the Houston Design Center

DASH Market General Admission: FREE ( Fri, Sat, Sun)

For further information visit DASHhouston.com or call 713-702-8402.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview!