The Hilton Americas Hotel is back with their famous life size holiday chocolate display

HOUSTON – The Hilton Americas Houston hotel and their famous chocolate display is back and more *super* than ever!

The downtown hotel is once again bringing an extra dose of cheer to Houstonians and visitors this holiday season with their famous life size chocolate display, with this year’s theme being Super Mario Bros.

The giant display is made of 1,300 pounds of dark chocolate, 1,000 pounds of white chocolate, 500 pounds of icing, 20 gallons of corn syrup, 100 pounds of chocolate gravel and 2,500 hours of work (Nov 17 - Dec 29).

Guests can see Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser and more set up in the hotel’s lobby throughout the month of December.

This is a fan favorite every year, and watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Executive Chef Ruffy Sulaiman, and Pastry Chef Mahesh Weerasinghe about all the hard work that went into this year’s sweet creation.

There are plenty of other ways to enjoy the holidays at the Hilton Americas, as the hotel celebrates 20 years! Admire the hotel’s commemorative 20th Anniversary hotel replica chocolate sculpture, a delectable tribute to two decades of excellence and award-winning service. Crafted with precision and passion by celebrated Chocolate Architect, Mahesh Weerasinghe, the sculpture is a sweet token of appreciation and special recognition for our cherished guests and team members.

For more info on all of the hotel’s other holiday specials and festivities, click HERE.