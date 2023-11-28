Making Strides: Meet the citizens of the Brookwood Community

HOUSTON – The Brookwood Community is on a mission to change the way the world thinks about adults with disabilities.

This 485-acre campus is located outside of Houston, in Brookshire.

Residents here are called Citizens.

Today, more than 200 Citizens work in one or more of their enterprises – including a workshop where they handmake items to sell in their retail stores, a garden center and their on-site Café.

Brookwood is hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd at their main campus in Brookshire.

Learn more about the inspiring story behind The Brookwood Community, and how you can shop with a purpose at this annual event.