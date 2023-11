HOUSTON – Get in the holiday spirit with the Brookwood Handbell Ensemble.

This group of 18 Citizens performs at events all over the city.

They are most well-known for playing the National Anthem at the Houston Astros games!

They will also be performing at Brookwood’s Open House event Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd at their main campus in Brookshire.

The ensemble is under the direction of Diana Montgomery.