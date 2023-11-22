‘Happy Planksgiving!’ 5 core-blasting exercises to help you beat that holiday bloat

HOUSTON – After indulging in a delicious Thanksgiving feast, you might experience that dreaded food coma.

Pure Barre Instructor, Katie Fallon, shares five plank exercises that you can do from the comfort of your home to help combat fatigue and bloating - no equipment needed!

1. Turkey Leg Plank - (Plank Leg Lifts)

2. Yam-String Curl - (Plank with Hamstring Curl)

3. Gravy Boat - (Rocking Plank)

4. Squash Your Obliques (Side Plank, Hip Raise)

5. The Cranberry Crusher (Side Plank, Overhead Crunch)

