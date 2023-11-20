From Fulshear to Food Network, How Aydee Deaton’s Passion Led to Purpose

HOUSTON – Aydee Deaton’s passion for cookie-making came after she took her nieces to a cookie-decorating class, and since then, she hasn’t stopped baking.

Initially, it was more about gifting cute cookies to all the people involved in her son’s life. He has special needs, and she was always gifting cookies to the wonderful people who helped him. After hours and hours of practice, she decided to lean into the cookie-making business.

Aydee’s husband, a Marine veteran, was laid off during COVID, and he switched his focus to helping her with her growing passion. That passion eventually led to Food Network reaching out and asking her to compete in the ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’

Her episode airs Thursday, November 30th at 8 pm!! It’s going to be a festive showdown with judges, The Pioneer Woman and Eddie Jackson.

Her business is growing, and her staff is extremely busy for the holidays. Sugarberry Cookie Shoppe has pickup locations in Fulshear and Houston, and Aydee loves partnering with small businesses in the area.

She sells a signature vanilla almond cookie house for assembly inspired by her time on the show. Everything is pre-stamped, which makes for easy DIY decorating.

Pre-order pick up is Wednesday, November 29th, from 6 - 8 pm.

