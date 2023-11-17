79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Local home chef simplifies South Asian dishes with her ‘One Pot Kitchen’

Tessa Barrera, Houston Life Co-Host

Tags: Houston Life, food, Saira Kidwai, South Asian food, South Asia, Middle Eastern, biryani, One Pot Kitchen

HOUSTON – One Pot Kitchen simplifies traditional South Asian food.

Saira Kidwai is a content and recipe creator. Originally from the Middle East, she has called Houston home for 20 years.

Her goal is to recreate South Asian recipes into simple and quick versions for people tight on time. She graciously brought in a Shrimp Biryani, which is a combo of protein and rice and a side of traditional salad.

Biryani is traditionally served with Raita, which is a popular yogurt sauce, that has many variations of the standard recipe. Saira encouraged us to eat with our bare hands, which is custom to tradition.

AND IT WAS DELICIOUS!!

You can connect with Saira on IG: @one.pot.kitchen

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tessa Barrera was born and raised in Corpus Christi.

facebook

twitter

instagram