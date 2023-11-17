Behind the business: A closer look at Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – For one local business, family runs deep. In fact, it’s the heart and soul of their business. Houston Life’s Derrick Shore introduces us to the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture.

Black Friday starts now at Texas Mattress Makers. You can save up to 25% off + free accessories with purchases starting at $499.

Texas Mattress Makers has locations in Baybrook, Downtown Houston, Humble, Katy, Rosenberg And The Woodlands.

CLICK HERE or call 713-341-6252 for more information.

Save today at Living Designs Furniture with sofas starting at $629 + up to 50% off in stock furniture! You can get additional savings when you schedule a free design consultation.

CLICK HERE or call 713-921-5098 to learn more.