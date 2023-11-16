Perfect items to bring to your Thanksgiving meal that everyone will enjoy

HOUSTON – Whether you’re going to a friends or family Thanksgiving meal, you never want to be the one who shows up empty handed.

But what if you’re not sure what’s on the menu...or what everyone likes to drink?

Montrose Cheese & Wine has the perfect wine and cheeses for any style meal.

Montrose Cheese & Wine highlights small producers from classics to new school, from natural and funky to clean and contemporary. They personally select each cheese and wine carried in store -- some are more familiar than others, and will help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

With new selections hitting their shelves each week, pick up a bottle or two for the house or a meat and cheese tray for a party.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Shannon McCraken, Montrose Cheese & Wine Cheesemonger and General Manager, all about the perfect items to bring to your holiday meal.