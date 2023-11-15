Preview the fun holiday attractions at Moody Gardens, including ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday

HOUSTON – It’s officially the holiday season, and Moody Gardens is ready to get all of the festivities going!

From a ‘Festival of Lights,’ to train rides, holiday films, ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday and more, Moody Gardens is the coolest holiday destination in the Southwest!

Other holiday attractions include a magical holiday show called ‘A Christmas Wish Holiday Spectacular,’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, holiday 3D films, Arctic Slide, ice skating, train rides, New Year’s Eve Palooza, and more.

Iceland: rainforest holiday at moody gardens opens on Saturday, Nov. 18th, and the talented ice carvers have been working hard to finish their exhibition that features over two million pounds of beautiful ice sculptures. (it stays at a crisp 9 degrees in there! BRRRR!!!)

This year’s ICE LAND theme is modeled after the iconic Moody Gardens rainforest pyramid featuring animals, winding tunnels, towering trees, majestic Mayan ruins, and of course, a three-lane ice slide.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Moody Gardens Marketing Director Jerri Hamachek brave the freezing temps to give us a preview.

For all the info on Holiday in the Gardens at Moody Gardens, visit moodygardens.org or call (409) 744-4673.