What’s a Muffnut? A veteran-owned bakery’s unique take on a dessert

HOUSTON – Ever heard of a Muffnut?

Don’t worry, neither have we, but we’re getting a closer look.

Bliss Bakery, located in the Webster area, loves to try different flavor combinations you may have never tried. They specialize in cheesecakes, cookies, and something called the muffnut.

According to Micah Petry, a marine veteran and executive chef of Bliss Bakery, a muffnut is a cross between a muffin and a donut. Along with Gregory Post Jr, Micah’s business and culinary partner, they bake the muffnut in a designer tray for the crisp texture and top it off with glaze and topping. Depending on the flavor, they’ll use cinnamon cereal or fruit to complement the muffnut flavor.

Some other popular items include the lemon blueberry cheesecake and 48-hour chocolate chip cookie with a drizzle of sea salt.

What is a 48-hour cookie? Watch the video above and hear from the bakers themselves.

For more blissfully delicious desserts, visit their website.

Connect with them on Instagram and Facebook.

Or simply visit them in person at 18333 Egret Bay Blvd. Suite #135, Monday to Friday from 9 am - 6 pm.

And on Sundays, you can find them at the Bay Area Farmers Market located at Bay Brook Mall from 11 am - 3 pm.

Top view of Bliss Bakery's unique dessert called the Muffnut. (KPRC 2, Sabiha Mahmood)

Three assortment of cheesecake from Bliss Bakery. From right to left: Lemon Blueberry Crumble, Original New York style cheesecake topped with Strawberries and Creme Brûlée, and Pumpkin Cookies and Creme. (KPRC 2, Sabiha Mahmood)

Bliss Bakery's sugar and 48-hour chocolate chip cookie. (KPRC 2, Sabiha Mahmood)

From right to left: Bliss Bakery's Executive Chef and CEO Micah Petry, COO Gregory Post Jr., and Gregory's fiancée Victoria pose in front of an assortment of cheesecakes, muffnut and cookies. (KPRC 2, Sabiha Mahmood)