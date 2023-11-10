SomosFearless: The Dynamo Experience - What You’re Missing

The Houston Dynamo will play their final match of a 3 game series on Saturday, 11/11. The team will face off with Real Salt Lake for a chance to advance to the MLS semi-finals. If they can pull off the victory, the Dynamo will get home field advantage!

If you’ve never been to a game at Shell Energy Stadium, you’ve been missing a lot. The franchise has worked hard to upgrade and accommodate the fans, who they say are the heart and soul of soccer. The team works with local food vendors to bring the signature taste of Houston inside the stadium. Chef Hugo Ortega helped curate a playoff specific menu. There are so many unique options to choose from. Also, there are plenty of parking options, but METRO will drop you off for free in front door of the stadium if you have a ticket to the game. The 15,000 square foot EAST CLUB has replaced an outdoor concourse. Built in the offseason, it was added for an air-conditioned convenience, in addition to fully renovated mesh seats, private bathrooms, and a big bar surrounded by TVs. The fans were put first in every decision made in the design of the stadium, but the most hardcore ones sit in the Hustle Town bleacher section. Dynamo Chief Operating Officer, Jessica O’Neil believes Hustle Town embodies the grit and grind of Houston. The most dedicated fans, admittedly get a little crazy. They’ll be out in full force for the game on Saturday.

So, what are you waiting for?? #SomosFearless

