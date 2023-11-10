Houston Life team visits the 2023 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON – Derrick, Tessa, Lauren and Mel are kicking off the holiday season at the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.
It’s all happening this weekend at NRG Center.
The Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to support the Houston Ballet, its Academy, and scholarship programs.
This year’s market will feature more than 270 merchants, offering everything from apparel to accessories, gourmet food and drink, home and holiday décor, unique gifts and specialty items.
Here are a few of the merchants you’ll want to check out while you’re at the market.
Brush Strokes Pottery, Booth 1321
El Arroyo, Booth 1506
Lucky Girl TX, Booth 1270
ETX Legends Coffee Co., Booth 434
Here’s all the details if you’re planning a visit to this year’s market.
Market Dates/Hours
November 9-12, 2023
· Thursday, November 9 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
· Friday, November 10 - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
· Saturday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
· Sunday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Ticketing
General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.
- $20 (cash or check only) General Admission tickets at NRG ticket windows during Market days - ATMs available onsite.
- Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com ($18, plus fees).
- $20 General Admission tickets available at H-E-B Business Centers.
Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.
- $60 (cash or check only) Early Bird Tickets at NRG ticket windows during Market days.
- Discount Early Bird tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com ($55, plus fees).
For more information about tickets, call 713-535-3231.
CLICK HERE to learn more.