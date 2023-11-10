Houston Life team visits the 2023 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Derrick, Tessa, Lauren and Mel are kicking off the holiday season at the 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

It’s all happening this weekend at NRG Center.

The Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to support the Houston Ballet, its Academy, and scholarship programs.

This year’s market will feature more than 270 merchants, offering everything from apparel to accessories, gourmet food and drink, home and holiday décor, unique gifts and specialty items.

Here are a few of the merchants you’ll want to check out while you’re at the market.

Brush Strokes Pottery, Booth 1321

If you're a fan of DIY and arts and crafts, head down to Brush Strokes Pottery at the Nutcracker Market where you can DIY your own holiday ornament. it's the perfect stocking stuffer ideas for kids and adults.

El Arroyo, Booth 1506

An Austin-based TX Mex restaurant known for their funny marquee signs is bringing their humor to the Nutcracker Market. Head down to El Arroyo booth with Lauren Kelly and find a gift that’ll make your loved ones laugh.

Lucky Girl TX, Booth 1270

ETX Legends Coffee Co., Booth 434

“Live with purpose, one cup at a time.” This is the motto that fuels the passion behind ETX Legends Coffee Co. a veteran owned, family business run from a ranch in East Texas. Ben and Amanda Holmes started the company a little over a year ago. “And we’ve enjoyed every step,” said Ben. They offer coffee subscriptions which make a great holiday gift idea for coffee lovers. It is a gift that gives and gives in more ways than one. Ben served as a Marine, after retiring he moved into law enforcement, but his PTSD was impacting him more than he had anticipated. Amanda discovered a horse therapy program that changed Ben’s life for the better and this led to the family moving out to East Texas to manage a ranch. This is where they live today, and it is from where they also manage their coffee company. With the success of the company, they have been able to help support the kind of Veteran programs that helped Ben and his family thrive. Watch more in the video above and get your coffee online at etxlegendscoffee.com.

Here’s all the details if you’re planning a visit to this year’s market.

Market Dates/Hours

November 9-12, 2023

· Thursday, November 9 - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

· Friday, November 10 - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, November 11 - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

· Sunday, November 12 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ticketing

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

$20 (cash or check only) General Admission tickets at NRG ticket windows during Market days - ATMs available onsite.

Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com ($18, plus fees).

$20 General Admission tickets available at H-E-B Business Centers.

Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.

$60 (cash or check only) Early Bird Tickets at NRG ticket windows during Market days.

Discount Early Bird tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com ($55, plus fees).

For more information about tickets, call 713-535-3231.

CLICK HERE to learn more.