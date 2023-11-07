A peek inside the “Countdown to Christmas” holiday-themed suite at the Hilton Americas Houston hotel

HOUSTON – The Hilton Americas Houston hotel is doing something really cool this holiday season – they’ve collaborated with the Hallmark Channel to give guests the ultimate holiday experience.

The two have teamed up to give travelers, fans, and viewers the chance to immerse themselves in a festive dreamscape inspired by Hallmark’s beloved “Countdown to Christmas” movies, at select Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in New York, Houston and Chicago.

In Houston, guests can check out the ‘Haul out the Holly’ suite, inspired by the all-new original Hallmark holiday movie premiere of ‘Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up.’

This festive suite will feature jaw-dropping holiday designs and light treatments throughout, including enchanting light pillows, a light-up holiday village that will dazzle the world’s biggest Christmas enthusiasts, a custom holiday light decorating station, a gingerbread bar, and more.

Reservations for the festive, one-of-a-kind suites are now available, (but going quickly!) with stays running through Jan. 1, 2024. Get more info --> HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Jacques D’Rovencourt, General Manager at Hilton Americas Houston, take us inside this holiday-themed custom room!