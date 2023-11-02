How you can help Kids’ Meals fight childhood hunger in Houston

HOUSTON – Every day, thousands of children in Harris County are not sure when or where their next meal is coming.

And school-based free meal programs serve school-aged children, but not their younger siblings at home.

That’s where Kids’ Meals Houston comes in. They’re on a mission to end childhood hunger in Houston, bridging the gap for families by delivering healthy lunches to preschool-aged children right here in our community.

Kids’ Meals is the ONLY home meal delivery program in the nation for poverty-stricken preschool-aged children.

Every weekday, year-round, volunteers prepare thousands of healthy lunches consisting of a sandwich, nutritious snack, fruit item, and 100% juice or milk.

They currently serve 57 Greater Houston-area zip codes where the need is critical.

Check out their 15TH Annual Harvest Luncheon on Monday, November 13 at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

Harvest Market & Mimosas: 10:00am, Luncheon: 11:30am

Event emcee: KPRC 2′s own Khambrel Marshall

DISCOUNT CODE FOR HL VIEWERS: get 10% off of Sponsor Duo ticket- harvestluncheon.org/houston-life

Celebrity Guest Speaker: Inky Johnson

- Husband, father, collegiate athlete, entrepreneur and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world.

- he sustained a life-threatening, career-ending injury that paralyzed his right arm and hand.

Get all the info at kidsmealsinc.org.