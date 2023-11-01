With Election Day Around the Corner Here are a Few Tips You Need to Know Before You Vote

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 and early voting is happening now through Friday, November 3. If you are planning on voting in person at any of the 701 polling locations across Harris County, we want to help you get prepared with everything you need to know.

Voters need to bring an ID to vote and while you cannot check any notes or search information about a proposition on your smart phone, you can bring a sample ballot with you into the polling booth. You can find your sample ballot online at harrisvotes.com.

Information about the election and answers to many voter questions are available at harrisvotes.com.

Watch the video above for a refresher on how to use a voting machine and get details on a few things you don’t want to go to the polls without.