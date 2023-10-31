The National Museum of Funeral History a unique experience unlike anything else

HOUSTON – The National Museum of Funeral History is home to the country’s largest collection of funeral service artifacts, and features quite the unique experience for guests.

From permanent exhibits, to mourning rituals and authentic items used in the funerals of U.S. Presidents, for Halloween we thought it would be fun to get a peek inside the industry that cares for the dead.

The museum is filled with science, history and culture -- in over thirty-thousand square feet of exhibit space.

From caskets, to coffins and historical hearses – the museum has 19 permanent exhibits and plenty of ways to see how they put the “fun” in funeral. ;-)

Since 1992, the National Museum of Funeral History has been an educational experience like no other and offers something for everyone.

The museum is open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 5 p.m. Click HERE for more info.

Watch as Lauren Kelly learns some fascinating facts from Genevieve Keeney-Vazquez, the museum’s President/CEO.