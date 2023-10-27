Halloween fun: Create a ‘char-spook-erie’ party spread with ‘The Cheese Chica’

HOUSTON – Dive into some spooky bites and scary sips this Halloween.

Lauren Sotomayor, or “The Cheese Chica” as her followers call her online, is here with some easy steps to elevate your Halloween spread.

Starting with a fun party punch, a spooky sangria, mummy-wrapped sausages, pumpkin cheese ball and prosciutto hand.

If you’re looking for a festive drink that doesn’t have alcohol in it, try Lauren’s Cider Punch.

Her recipe includes apple cider, ginger beer and spiced cider club soda.

Sangria is a great drink for the adults, and you can make a big batch of it, ahead of time in a pitcher.

Lauren mixes fresh blackberries with ½ cup blackberry liquor and ½ cup Blackcurrant liquor (Crème de Cassis). Then, she muddles those ingredients together and adds an entire bottle of red wine to it. Plus, 8 ounces of pomegranate juice.

Lauren Sotomayor, known as The Cheese Chica online, shares her menu for a "Char-Spook-erie" Halloween party spread. (KPRC 2 TV)

Serve in a festive glass with a fun, spider ice cube.

Up next, she puts a Fall twist on the classic cheese ball by turning it into a Pumpkin Cheeseball. Lauren makes this version with a round of Boursin Cheese, finely shredded cheddar cheese and the top of a bell pepper.

Another fun bite for Halloween is a twist on the classic mummy wrapped hot dogs for kids. Lauren’s version is made with organic, chardonnay chicken apple sausage. Then she wraps the sausages in strips of refrigerated crescent roll dough, bakes them and tops them with candy eye balls.

The real showstopper is this creepy Prosciutto Hand made with 5 prosciutto wrapped mozzarella sticks, a round of Boursin Cheese, and more prosciutto layered on top to resemble a hand.

CLICK HERE to follow “The Cheese Chica” online.