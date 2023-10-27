5 affordable things to do around town to celebrate Halloween weekend

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for some Halloween-themed events and activities to enjoy in the Houston area this weekend, you’re in luck there’s plenty to see and do for the entire family.
And, the best part is - most of them are FREE!
Amanda Sorena, a local mom and writer, put together a list of her favorite events for families.
Here’s a look at her top picks.
1. Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at Miller Outdoor Theater
Friday, October 27th
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
FREE EVENT
CLICK HERE for more information.
2. Haunted House at Imperial Park Recreation Center - Sugar Land, 234 Matlage Way
Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
$4 for residents / IPRC members $5 for non-residents
CLICK HERE for more information
3. MusicFest 2023 at Willow Waterhole - Southwest Houston
Saturday, October 28
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FREE EVENT
CLICK HERE for more information.
4. Howl-o-ween Dog Parade & Costume Contest at Levy Park - Upper Kirby
Sunday, October 29
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE EVENT
CLICK HERE for more information.
5. 11th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat at CityCentre
Monday, October 30
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FREE EVENT
CLICK HERE for more information.
For more family fun happening around town, follow Amanda online @TXFamilyTravel.