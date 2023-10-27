5 affordable things to do around town to celebrate Halloween weekend

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for some Halloween-themed events and activities to enjoy in the Houston area this weekend, you’re in luck there’s plenty to see and do for the entire family.

And, the best part is - most of them are FREE!

Amanda Sorena, a local mom and writer, put together a list of her favorite events for families.

Here’s a look at her top picks.

1. Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at Miller Outdoor Theater

Halloween fun happening for families around town this weekend. (KPRC 2)

Friday, October 27th

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FREE EVENT

CLICK HERE for more information.

2. Haunted House at Imperial Park Recreation Center - Sugar Land, 234 Matlage Way

Halloween fun happening for families around town this weekend. (KPRC 2)

Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$4 for residents / IPRC members $5 for non-residents

CLICK HERE for more information

3. MusicFest 2023 at Willow Waterhole - Southwest Houston

Halloween fun happening for families around town this weekend. (KPRC 2)

Saturday, October 28

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE EVENT

CLICK HERE for more information.

4. Howl-o-ween Dog Parade & Costume Contest at Levy Park - Upper Kirby

Halloween fun happening for families around town this weekend. (KPRC 2)

Sunday, October 29

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FREE EVENT

CLICK HERE for more information.

5. 11th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat at CityCentre

Halloween fun happening for families around town this weekend. (KPRC 2)

Monday, October 30

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FREE EVENT

CLICK HERE for more information.

For more family fun happening around town, follow Amanda online @TXFamilyTravel.