Let’s bounce! FUNBOX, the world’s biggest bounce park has just opened at Katy Mills

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The world’s biggest bounce park has landed in Katy! Grab the fam and check out FUNBOX Bounce Park -- a 25,000 square foot outdoor inflatable playground, that will be set up in the Katy Mills Mall parking lot for a limited time.

The park is filled with 10 thrilling play zones and an obstacle course that is sure to be exciting for all ages!

FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps for $19 on Fridays 4-7 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 7:30 PM.

Funbox is also committed to giving back to the Houston community -- for its grand opening weekend at Katy Mills October 20-22, FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps for just $11 with part of the proceeds benefiting both Credence Village and Foster Village Houston. Foster Village Houston creates opportunities for the community to be a “village” of support to these vulnerable and underserved children and families.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Haroon Saleemi, Owner of Funbox Houston, and Ambyr Campbell of the Credence Village Foster Agency.

