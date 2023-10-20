Get to know the rock band 307 Departure

HOUSTON – 307 Departure is a young Houston rock band rising up in the rock scene.

The band was created by two brothers, Kellen and Grayson Moore, in late 2018 when they were 15 and 13 years old. The brothers found their passion for music through their junior high school choir and began working their way up in the rock music scene.

As the band matured, so did their style. Influenced by Green Day, Blink 182, and Alice in Chains, the band evolved their sound from pop punk to an energetic and grittier rock style.

Fast forward to 2023, with bandmates Ryan Beede and Josh Russell, 307 Departure worked with prominent names in the music business and performed at some of Houston’s hottest venues. Just recently, the band opened for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in September.

And today, they were performing in the Houston Life studio. Watch the video above of their chat and performance.

See them perform in person at Acadia Bar & Grill:

Saturday, October 21st, with Michale Graves of the Misfits

Sunday, November 19th, with TRAPT

Friday, December 8th

Tickets are available at the door

Click here for additional dates

And if you like their sound, connect with them on social media:

Instagram: @official307departure

Facebook: @official307departure

YouTube: 307 Departure

Spotify: 307 Departure