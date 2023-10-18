Spooky and kid-friendly DIY science experiments

(Mommy and Me: The Listers)

Crystal Lister showing hand-on science experiments to her two daughters.

HOUSTON – Known for their mommy and me science experiments on their YouTube channel, ‘Mommy and Me: The Listers,’ Crystal Lister and her four-year-old daughter are back with easy Halloween-themed experiments you can test with your kids at home.

* Before starting any experiment, The Listers have a Science Safety Announcement: Make sure you’re conducting science with your grown-up!

1. Spooky Science Handprint

What you’ll need : Golden rod paper, baking soda, water, shallow dish, plastic spoon

How to experiment:

- Mix equal parts baking soda and water in the shallow dish to make a solution.

- Mix well with the spoon.

- Dip your hand in the baking soda and quickly place your hand on golden rod paper to create an acid-base reaction revealing a spooky handprint.

2. Magic Ink

What you’ll need : White paper, baking soda, water, Q-tips, turmeric, rubbing alcohol, cotton balls or a paintbrush, two mixing bowls, Clothes covering (optional)

How to experiment:

For the invisible ink -

- In a mixing bowl, mix equal parts baking soda and water, creating a solution.

- Dip a Q-tip in the solution

- and write a message on the white paper. Let the paper dry completely.

For the revealing solution:

- Once the paper is dry, mix equal parts turmeric and rubbing alcohol, creating a solution.

- Dip the cotton balls or a paintbrush in the turmeric solution and paint the white paper to reveal the secret message.

3. EGYPTIAN NIGHT EXPERIMENT

What you’ll need: iodine and starch

But they are not revealing the whole secret. But if you’re curious, The Listers will reveal the secrets at their second annual HallowSTEAM carnival this weekend.

The when and where

Mommy and Me: The Listers Presents HallowSTEAM

Hands-on Spooky and Magical Science Experiments

Saturday, October 21st

9 am - 2 pm

Foster Family YMCA

1234 W 34th St.

featuring the STEMagicians

FREE Event

Register on Eventbrite