Houston Life

Local spotlight: Houston company offering modern day floral preservation

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Bloomsake, DIY, Flowers, Weddings, Home Decor, Local Spotlight

HOUSTON – Flowers are part of many life milestones - celebrating everything from birthdays to weddings.

A local mom is helping keep those memories alive through modern day flower preservation.

But instead of keeping dried flowers in books or on shelves - she’s turning them into keepsake trays, coasters, ring holders and so much more.

Judi Gevara, with Bloomsake, shows Houston Life hosts, Derrick Shore and Tessa Barrera, how to make a ring crystal using dried flowers.

Currently, Bloomsake is offering Houston Life viewers 15% off a DIY Ring Holder Kit with the coupon code: Houston1.

