The Houston Arboretum’s annual ‘Arbooretum’ fall festival returns this weekend

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – BOO!

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will celebrate the 21st year of Houston’s best fall festival, ‘ArBOOretum,’ this Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grab all the kiddos -- because it’s their biggest family event of the year, featuring fun activities for all ages!

Arboretum members can attend for free, and all proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

Some of the favorite ArBOOretum activities throughout the day include:

* Pumpkin Patch

* Halloween Market

* Carnival Swings

* Falcon Shows

* Pumpkin Decorating

* Train Rides

* Food trucks and more!

This event is free for members and children under 3, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the Arboretum’s Christine Mansfield more about this weekend’s big event!

