Books to ‘Fall’ for with Cindy Burnett 📚 📚

Looking for a good book to cozy up to this fall? Book Columnists and Podcaster Cindy Burnett share her top five books that are perfect for the fall.

HOUSTON – Cindy Burnett, book columnist host of the multi-award winning ‘Thoughts from a Page’ Podcast, is back at Houston Life with five book recommendations perfect to snuggle up with in the fall.

If you love behind-the-scenes stories, try - END CREDITS by Patty Lin To dwell in a clever mystery, try - MURDER IN THE FAMILY by Cara Hunter For a thought-provoking story, try - KILL SHOW by Daniel Sweren-Becker Wonder what the future may look like, try - THE GREAT TRANSITION by Nick Fuller Googins And last but not least, if you love mysteries set in the great outdoors (think ‘Yellowstone’), try - THE LAST RANGER by Peter Heller

For a good read, listen to Cindy’s podcast » here.