Books to ‘Fall’ for with Cindy Burnett 📚 📚

HOUSTON – Cindy Burnett, book columnist host of the multi-award winning ‘Thoughts from a Page’ Podcast, is back at Houston Life with five book recommendations perfect to snuggle up with in the fall.
- If you love behind-the-scenes stories, try - END CREDITS by Patty Lin
- To dwell in a clever mystery, try - MURDER IN THE FAMILY by Cara Hunter
- For a thought-provoking story, try - KILL SHOW by Daniel Sweren-Becker
- Wonder what the future may look like, try - THE GREAT TRANSITION by Nick Fuller Googins
- And last but not least, if you love mysteries set in the great outdoors (think ‘Yellowstone’), try - THE LAST RANGER by Peter Heller
For a good read, listen to Cindy’s podcast » here.