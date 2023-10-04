OPA! The 57th annual Greek Festival is back this weekend with fun for the whole family

Houston Life's Lauren Kelly gets a preview of everything happening for The Original Greek Festival. It runs October 5th through October 7th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Houston.

HOUSTON – Well, it’s one of Houston’s most popular celebrations, the Original Greek Festival is back for its 57th year this weekend!

Visitors can count on three whole days of authentic dancing, food, and of course shopping, all happening at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Over three days, more than 35,000 Houstonians are expected to attend the festival, and the weather is looking to be fantastic just in time for it!

This is a perfect way to celebrate Greek culture with the family, happening October 5-7th.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dana Kantalis, Original Green Festival Governing Board Member, and Fr. Michael Lambakis, Dean of Annunciation Cathedral all about this weekend’s big event!