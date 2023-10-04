Lauranna Artisan Modern Fashion supporting artisan women of Colombia

Johanna Quintero-Perez grew up in Colombia and considers Texas her second home. She’s lived in the Lone Star state for 12 years, works as a high school Spanish teacher in Katy, and has a passion for artisanal fashion.

Johanna was inspired by her mother, who always sews unique pieces by hand to create fashionable pieces. She was also motivated by the women who are often poorly paid in Colombia. She wanted a way to make them feel valuable and provide the wages they deserved to take care of their families. That’s why she created Lauranna.

The name Lauranna was inspired by combining her two daughters’ names. Lauranna produces a fair-trade selection of unique handmade accessories and versatile garments exclusively made by Colombian artisan hands.

You can find her work in the Painted Tree Boutiques in Cinco Ranch (booth C9) daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Or shop online → here.

You can also connect with Johanna on social media → here.

Check out Johanna’s inspirational story in the video above.