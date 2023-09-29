Gearing up for special Houston Texans ‘Legends Homecoming’ game this Sunday

If you’re heading out to the Houston Texans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, you’re in for a treat! At halftime, former Houston Texan J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor with a special ceremony, joining the late Bob McNair and former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Houston Texans President Greg Grissom and former Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph all about this weekend’s fun festivities.

HOUSTON – If you’re heading out to the Houston Texans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, you’re in for a treat!

At halftime, former Houston Texan J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor with a special ceremony, joining the late Bob McNair and former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson.

The theme is ‘Legends Homecoming,’ and many former Houston Texans players will be there. They are encouraging everyone to get out to the stadium early and be ready to cheer!

Check out some of the gameday details before heading out:

- COME EARLY AND BE LOUD!

- Fans should aim to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m.

- As fans enter the stadium, they will receive a “Thank You J.J.” or “Thank You 99″ placard in celebration of J.J. Watt’s induction in the Texans Ring of Honor.

- The Texans will wear their Battle Red uniforms/helmets this Sunday for this first time this season.

- There will be a limited edition J.J. Watt merch line available in the Houston Texans Team Shop on gameday in celebration of his Ring of Honor induction.

- The National Anthem will be sung by country music sensation and Houston’s own Danielle Bradbery.

- Halftime – J.J. Watt will be inducted as the third member of the Texans Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony

- Fans will notice new music, merch and food at NRG Stadium: Trill Burgers, an “H” hot dog from Chris Shepherd, our new pizza partner, Pizza Hut, and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Houston Texans President Greg Grissom and former Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph all about this weekend’s fun festivities.