The City of Houston reveals beautiful new statue of former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON – The City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Houston Public Library Foundation, and the Houston Public Library officially revealed a statue of Former First Lady Barbara Bush at the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza at the Houston Public Library Downtown.

The bronze statue will serve as the focal point of the Barbara Bush Memorial Garden, located within the plaza named in honor of the late first lady.

The statue was designed by artists at Randolph Rose, and it took two years to complete.

The life-size piece captures the former first lady seated on a 6-foot, ‘open book’ bench wearing her signature pearls; she is depicted reading with one of the family’s dogs, Millie, at her feet.

Lauren Kelly got a chance to chat a little bit with Neil Bush about the incredible way his mother’s literacy efforts will continue to live on.