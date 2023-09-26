90º
From flowers, to plants and pumpkins, how to brighten up your fall home décor

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

From pumpkins, to fall flowers and vibrant colors – there are plenty of simple and beautiful ways to add in those autumn hues. Our friends at Cornelius Nursery are showing us how to celebrate the start of the season with pumpkins, flowers, and more.

HOUSTON – Is your home décor ready for fall?

Maybe it’s not cool enough for sweaters and Uggs just yet here in Houston, but it is the perfect time to start adding some fall décor to your house!

We had to stop in to see our friends at Cornelius Nursery for some tips on which colors and plants we should be looking for this fall.

Cornelius is also having a ‘Pumpkin Fest’ at all of their locations this Saturday, which will be a family-friendly FREE event that everyone can enjoy.

- You’ll find all the spectacular outdoor fall décor including Pumpkins, Gourds, Squash, Mums, Pansies & Bales of Straw, along with special displays for the season!

- Pie Pumpkin Decorating for Every Child! – Performance by family favorite Mad Science – Chalk Garden – Gift Card Giveaways – Popcorn + Water

- Complimentary Demonstration – From Gourd to Gorgeous: Begins at 2pm

- Learn the fast and simple steps to turn an ordinary pumpkin into a custom fall centerpiece.

For more info, click --> HERE!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jennifer Hatalski, VP of Marketing at Cornelius Nursery, as she demonstrates how to make the pumpkin croton! It’s so easy and beautiful!

