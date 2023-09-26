A.D. Players presents “Forever Plaid” at the George Theater

The A.D. Players are kicking off a new season with “Forever Plaid.” This beloved musical celebrates the male harmony groups of the fifties and sixties. Meet two of the star as they chat about the show with Derrick and Tessa.

HOUSTON – Based on the male harmony groups from the 50s and 60s, Houston Life had a chance to talk to two of the stars about their experience in the beloved musical, ‘Forever Plaid.’

Brad Goertz is a native Houstonian who plays Frankie, the leader and most confident of the group. Charlie Mechling was born and raised in Bloomington, Indiana, and plays Smudge, the worrier!

The show is family-friendly, and all ages are invited to come and sing along!

Forever Plaid plays at The George Theater on Wednesday, September 6th, and Thursday, September 7th with the official opening on September 8th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until October 1st.

For tickets and information, click → here.