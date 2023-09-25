Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ filmed in Houston 💗 💓

‘Love is Blind’ is out with a new season set right here in Houston. Spring native Josh Simmons as a contestant on the show and he’s finally spilling the tea on what life in the pods was really like.

HOUSTON – Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ was filmed in Houston. Houston Life got the chance to sit down with (assumed) bachelor and Spring native, Josh Simmons who was part of the local cast.

Josh told us he didn’t apply to be on the show. The producers reached out to him on Instagram and at first, he thought it was a scam!!! Eventually, they reached back with other people and he finally realized it was real!

Essentially, singles date in pods, where you can’t see who is on the other side.

Josh says 100 percent he was looking for love, but it was also an experiment of trying to find love differently.

“In the pods, you have to bond emotionally and fall in love with that person for who they are.”

Josh had been single for a year and a half. He said he tried dating apps, going to bars, and all the other normal things people try to do but it always fell flat.

“Leading into it I was scared; I’m not going to lie.”

“You don’t know what’s going to happen, how the conversations are going to go, if people are going to like you if they’re not, it was stressful.”

Josh says it’s proven to work, it’s just a different style of dating. He would recommend people try the ‘Love Is Blind’ dating style. He says he made lifelong friends through the taping!

Love Is Blind Season 5 is streaming on Netflix, here is the breakdown of the episode release:

· Week 1, September 22: Episodes 1-4

· Week 2, September 29: Episodes 5-7

· Week 3, October 6: Episodes 8-9

· Week 4, October 13: Episode 10 (weddings)

You can follow Josh Simmons on Instagram.