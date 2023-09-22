Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares tasty dishes made with canned fish

HOUSTON – Dinner’s in the can!

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV cooks up some easy recipes with a real pantry staple, canned fish. Think tuna, salmon – even anchovies!

She shares some dishes you can make that are flavorful and affordable.

Plus, some of her favorite “canned fish” plates from local restaurants – BCN Taste & Tradition, Kenny & Ziggy’s and Turner’s.

Looking for some great wine to pair with seafood - Tanji recommends Becker Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc and Barone Fini Pinot Grigio. Both are available at H-E-B.

She also created this fun tablescape with items from Kuhl-Linscomb.

Watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” on KPRC 2 Saturday mornings at 10:30am.